Sosu demands probe into $260m cocaine shipment seized in France

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has called for a full investigation into the seizure of a cocaine consignment worth about $260 million by French authorities, warning that the development could damage Ghana’s international reputation.

French customs authorities on Thursday, September 10, intercepted nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine concealed in a container carrying plastic waste at the northern port of Dunkirk.

The shipment arrived from Ghana and, according to France’s organised crime prosecutor’s office, was partly destined for Antwerp in Belgium.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, September 13, Dr Sosu said the circumstances surrounding the shipment must be established and any Ghanaian individuals or entities found to be involved prosecuted.

He also commended Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his efforts to project Ghana positively on the international stage, saying the country’s democratic credentials and diplomatic standing must not be undermined by criminal activity.

“This hard-earned reputation must not be dented by the actions of a few self-serving individuals who may seek to illegally enrich themselves at the expense of the State,” he said.

“Accordingly, I believe the reported seizure by French authorities of a cocaine consignment valued at approximately $260 million must be thoroughly investigated, and any persons found culpable must be brought to book,” he added.

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