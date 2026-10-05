Girl, 12, fatally shot in US during ‘dispute over parking space’

Audio By Carbonatix
A 12-year-old girl was killed in Baltimore over the weekend during an apparent disagreement over a parking space, police in the US city said.
The girl was caught in the crossfire of bullets between two men who police said were allegedly fighting over a parking space in a park where children were playing American football.
In addition to the young girl, a woman was also found with gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene. Two men also visited area hospitals for injuries believed to be related to the shooting, police said.
Police are now searching for at least two suspects, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference. No arrests have been made.
"What we know is there was some type of argument between two cowards," Worley said. "They both opened fire on each other. In the crossfire, a 12-year-old little girl, who was probably down there watching football, was shot and killed."
Worley said the girl, who police have not named, was not a target of the shooting.
The girl was pronounced dead in hospital. The other three individuals who were injured have non-life-threatening injuries, Worley said.
The incident happened after 18:00 EDT (23:00 BST) on Saturday.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting and have asked any witnesses to bring information to police.
It remains unclear how many shots were fired, Worley said.
"Two grown men got into an argument, and now a 12-year-old is gone," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the news conference.
"We never should have to say something like that. What happened out here today is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life."
Latest Stories
-
Christa Pike’s prognosis still unclear after failed execution, lawyer says
5 minutes
-
SLTF to advance fees for first-year students facing admission payment deadlines
8 minutes
-
Ghana Institute of Architects calls for action to make adequate housing a human right
8 minutes
-
BoG, Police arrest seven over cedi bouquets
9 minutes
-
NCPTAs appeal to striking teachers to return to classroom
9 minutes
-
Government plans engineered landfills and waste transfer stations nationwide – Ayariga
11 minutes
-
Second edition of Prince Amoako Jr giveback project scheduled for December
14 minutes
-
Muntaka commissions polyclinic at Ayigya Zongo to address healthcare challenges
21 minutes
-
World Habitat Day: Adequate housing for all – a right we must build
22 minutes
-
Ghana Institute of Architects urges government to adopt coordinated agenda for affordable housing
23 minutes
-
Yutong bus extensively damaged by fire at Gbogdaa
23 minutes
-
Spanish PM Sánchez calls early election after housing protests
29 minutes
-
GH¢3,000 monthly allowances for Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers fully paid – Ayariga
29 minutes
-
Government disbursed over GH¢5bn to MMDAs in 2025- Ayariga
30 minutes
-
Teachers’ strike: Abosamso queenmother, assemblyman take over classroom
33 minutes