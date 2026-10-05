‘Whatever the personal cost, I will not abandon my duty’ – Baffour Awuah assures Salomey Bafoh

Audio By Carbonatix
Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says he will continue to defend senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh despite what he describes as the personal challenges and frustrations he has faced in the course of the case.
His comments came after the Adentan Circuit Court on Monday, October 5, granted Ms Bafoh bail of GH¢100,000 with two sureties. The nursing officer has been in custody in connection with a case involving allegations of abetting the publication of false news on social media.
Reflecting on the case in a Facebook post, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said the matter had become “deeply personal” to him, not only because Ms Bafoh was his client but also because defending her had come with difficulties of his own.
He said the experience over the past few weeks had tested his resolve but had not weakened his commitment to her defence.
“The past few weeks have tested my resolve. But through it all, I have remained guided by one conviction: a lawyer must never be afraid to stand for a client’s rights simply because doing so becomes difficult or uncomfortable,” he said.
Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said the bail ruling was an important step but stressed that his responsibility as counsel remained unchanged. “
Whatever the personal cost, I will not abandon my duty as a lawyer. Justice must be allowed to take its course,” he said, adding that his focus would now remain on the case and ensuring that Ms Bafoh receives due process and proper representation.
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