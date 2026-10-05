Yutong bus extensively damaged by fire at Gbogdaa

Audio By Carbonatix
A Yutong bus with registration number GS 8482-17 has been extensively damaged by fire at Gbogdaa in the Savannah Region.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Monday, October 5, the incident occurred on October 4, while the bus was reportedly loaded with electrical materials and other items.
The GNFS said preliminary information suggests that the fire started after an engine oil line split, causing oil to spill onto hot engine components and ignite.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 8:30 a.m. and worked to bring the blaze under control before completely extinguishing it at 10:30 a.m.
The fire caused extensive damage to the passenger compartment, roof, windows and seats, as well as other parts of the vehicle.
The GNFS confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident.
It said further assessment and investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the fire and determine the full extent of the damage.
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