10 rooms destroyed in Bebianiha house fire

Audio By Carbonatix
Ten rooms of a 14-room house were destroyed after fire engulfed the building at Bebianiha in the Upper Denkyira West Municipality of the Central Region on Wednesday, September 23.
The Dunkwa-on-Offin Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly to the incident and arrived at the scene at 10:03 p.m.
Firefighters successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, before fully extinguishing the fire at 11:52 p.m.
Four rooms were salvaged, while 10 rooms were destroyed by the fire.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the GNFS.
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