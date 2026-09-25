10 rooms destroyed in Bebianiha house fire

Ten rooms of a 14-room house were destroyed after fire engulfed the building at Bebianiha in the Upper Denkyira West Municipality of the Central Region on Wednesday, September 23.

The Dunkwa-on-Offin Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly to the incident and arrived at the scene at 10:03 p.m.

Firefighters successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, before fully extinguishing the fire at 11:52 p.m.

Four rooms were salvaged, while 10 rooms were destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the GNFS.

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