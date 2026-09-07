Fire destroys belongings in Tabora Alhaji apartment

Audio By Carbonatix
A domestic fire has destroyed personal belongings in a chamber and hall self-contained apartment at Tabora Alhaji in the Ga Central Municipality.
The incident was contained by firefighters from the Industrial Area Fire Station following a response to a distress call, preventing the blaze from spreading to adjoining apartments.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), firefighters arrived to find the apartment fully engulfed in flames.
The team quickly brought the fire under control, successfully preventing it from spreading to eight adjoining chamber and hall rooms.
Although the contents and personal belongings in the affected apartment were completely destroyed, the prompt intervention ensured that no further property was lost.
The GNFS said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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