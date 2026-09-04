Commercial fire at Agringanor brought under control by GNFS

At about 12:06 a.m. on Friday, 4 September 2026, the Legon Fire Station received a distress call through the Fire Master Control regarding a commercial fire at Agringanor, opposite Asamoah Gyan Filling Station in Accra.

The crew was dispatched at 12:07 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 12:30 a.m., where they found the fire in progress.

Firefighters immediately commenced operations, successfully bringing the fire under control at 12:58 a.m. and fully extinguishing it at 1:51 a.m., thereby preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

A total of six metal containers and six wooden structures were salvaged. However, two wooden structures and two metal containers, together with their contents, were destroyed.

No casualties were recorded, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.