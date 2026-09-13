GNFS responds to fuel tanker accident and house fire in Eastern Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to two separate incidents in Eastern Region, involving a fuel tanker immobilised on a bridge and a domestic fire at Larteh Akuapem.
According to a Facebook post shared by the GNFS, the first incident occurred at Osubetor, Tinkong, where a MAN fuel tanker carrying approximately 54,000 litres of petrol became stranded on the Osubetor Bridge following a suspected mechanical failure.
Firefighters, together with personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), secured the area and assessed the tanker for potential hazards.
No fuel leakage, contamination or fire threat was detected. Cooling measures were nevertheless applied as a precaution while the scene was brought under control.
In a separate incident at Akade-Mission Quarters in Larteh Akuapem, the GNFS was called to a fire involving a single-room residence. Residents had managed to extinguish the blaze with water before firefighters arrived.
The crew inspected the premises, salvaged some belongings and secured the affected area. Clothes and a blanket were destroyed in the fire, but no casualties were reported.
The cause of the Larteh Akuapem fire and the extent of the financial loss remain undetermined.
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