NPP Conference: Akufo-Addo urges new officers to unite party for 2028

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect national officers capable of uniting the party and rebuilding its structures ahead of the 2028 general election.

Addressing the party’s National Delegates Conference on Saturday, October 3, he said the new leadership would have the responsibility of working with the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and parliamentary candidates to pursue victory in the next election.

“This gathering represents an important step in our party's reorganisation,” he said.

He said the conference provided an opportunity for the NPP to strengthen its structures and prepare for the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We, like new national officers, will partner with our presidential candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and our parliamentary candidates to prepare ourselves for the great goal of achieving victory in the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections,” he stated.

The former President also called on delegates to put aside individual interests and elect leaders who could bring the party together at all levels.

“I am confident that guided by the theme, ‘One Party, One Purpose, United for Victory’, the delegates will rise above the sectional interests and elect leadership capable of uniting our ranks and rebuilding our fortunes at every level, from the polling station to the presidency,” he said.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the task ahead would require commitment and sacrifice from members of the party.

“It will be an arduous task which will demand of us all our energy, time, determination, and loyalty,” he noted.

He, however, expressed confidence that the NPP could overcome the challenges ahead and return to government under Dr Bawumia’s leadership.

“I believe, however, that with God's guidance we will emerge victorious as we did in 2000 and 2016 and form a government under the leadership of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that will promote the rule of law and the welfare of the good people of Ghana in line with our motto of development in freedom,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo wished delegates a successful conference and reaffirmed his commitment to the party and the country.

“I convey my best wishes for a successful conference. I remain as always a committed servant of this great party and our beloved nation, Ghana,” he stated.

The NPP’s National Delegates Conference is being held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where delegates are considering proposed constitutional amendments before the election of national officers.

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