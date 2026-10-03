NDC struggling to fulfil many lofty 2024 promises – Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of struggling to fulfil many of the promises it made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Addressing delegates at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, Dr Bawumia said the NDC came into office on the back of what he described as lofty promises but had yet to deliver many of the commitments made to voters.

He cited the government’s 24-hour economy initiative among the promises he said had not yet translated into the outcomes anticipated by Ghanaians.

His criticism echoes earlier concerns raised by members of the NPP over the pace of implementation of some of the NDC’s flagship campaign policies.

Dr Bawumia said the situation should prompt the NPP to remain focused on rebuilding and strengthening the party as it prepares for the next general election, while urging its members to unite around the task ahead.

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