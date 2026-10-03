Baffour Awuah’s detention is about showing him where power lies after resisting EOCO’s ‘unlawful arrest’ – Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is aimed at showing him “where power lies” after he resisted what he described as an "unlawful arrest" by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to Mr Oppong Nkrumah, the issue surrounding the MP’s detention should not be reduced to the state’s power to hold a suspect for 48 hours, but rather whether the person is likely to appear before investigators and the court, interfere with investigations or pose a flight risk.

“What is going on is that they want to show him where power lies, because he resisted that unlawful arrest.”

He made the comments in an interview with JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante on the sidelines of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on October 3.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah questioned the circumstances surrounding the detention and subsequent court proceedings involving the Manhyia South MP.

He argued that the purpose of bail proceedings is to determine whether a suspect’s liberty could affect the investigative or judicial process.

“The whole question of bail is about whether or not the person will attend to the processes. It’s not about, ‘I have the power to detain you for 48 hours.’”

He further alleged that the powers of the state were being used inappropriately in the matter.

“What is going on is not about the substantive issue or about the fact that they have power or they don’t have power. What is going on is that they want to show him where power lies.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the concerns were broader than the individual case, arguing that state institutions must exercise their powers within the law.

He also referenced concerns raised by some government officials and parliamentarians about the use of state power, saying some had described the approach as the “weaponisation” of state powers.

The Manhyia South MP is under investigation by EOCO over alleged financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah maintained that the investigation itself should be distinguished from the manner in which the suspect’s liberty is restricted, insisting that due process must guide the actions of state institutions.

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