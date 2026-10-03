Let us vote in peace and accept results in good faith – Bawumia to NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged party members to conduct the national executive elections peacefully and accept the outcome in good faith, as delegates gathered in Kumasi to elect new national officers.
Speaking at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, Dr Bawumia called on aspirants, delegates and their supporters to prioritise the unity of the party throughout the electoral process.
“Let us vote in peace and accept the results in good faith,” he told the delegates.
Meanwhile, delegates approved all 14 proposed constitutional amendment motions presented at the conference, despite an earlier call by Acting National Chairman Joseph Danquah Smith for the exercise to be deferred to the party’s next conference.
Mr Smith had cited time constraints and concerns that delegates might not have sufficient time to properly consider the proposals while also participating in the national executive elections.
The amendments were considered as the first item on the congress agenda, with all 14 motions presented by the Constitution Amendment Committee subsequently approved by delegates.
The conference has now proceeded to the election of the party’s new national executives, who will lead the NPP through its next phase of internal organisation.
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