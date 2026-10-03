National | Politics

Kufuor urges NPP unity, says Ghana needs party back in power

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  3 October 2026 4:23pm
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Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite, arguing that the party must return to power to deliver the progress Ghana needs.

In his virtual address at the party’s ongoing national delegates conference, former President Kufuor maintained that the NPP was best placed to lead the country towards its development aspirations.

"To the party, let us operate democratically the way our traditions demand of us. We need all the unity we can get and master within the party. Ghana needs our party to lead it into the prosperity and transformation that must be the aspiration of all of us," he said.

He argued that the party was the only political organisation capable of taking Ghana to where it needed to be, making unity essential to its bid to regain power.

The former President’s appeal comes as delegates gather to elect the NPP’s national leadership and consider new provisions to guide the party’s activities.

Mr Kufuor stressed the need for members to work together towards electoral victory, linking the party’s prospects of returning to government to its ability to remain united.

His address placed party cohesion at the centre of the NPP’s efforts to reorganise and position itself to lead the country again.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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