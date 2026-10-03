NPP approves 14 constitutional amendments despite earlier call to defer exercise

Delegates at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference in Kumasi have approved all 14 proposed constitutional amendment motions, despite an earlier call by Acting National Chairman Joseph Danquah Smith to defer the exercise.

The amendments were considered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the first part of the party’s congress agenda, ahead of the election of new national officers.

Mr Smith had earlier proposed that consideration of the amendments be postponed to the party’s next conference, citing time constraints and concerns that delegates would not have enough time to properly consider the proposals while also participating in the national executive elections.

The party, however, proceeded with the constitutional review, with all 14 motions presented by the Constitution Amendment Committee subsequently approved by delegates.

One of the significant proposals approved by delegates changes the designation of the party’s leader.

At the NPP’s January 31, 2026 conference, the party introduced a clause stating that the National Chairman would be the leader of the party at all material times.

The approved amendment reverses that position and designates the party’s flagbearer as the leader.

Another amendment changes the way Vice Chairpersons are elected.

Under the current arrangement, all candidates contest the position of National First Vice Chairman, with the first, second and third Vice Chairpersons determined according to the order of votes received.

Under the new system, candidates will declare and contest specific Vice Chairperson positions.

Delegates also approved a proposal for the appointment of three additional Vice Chairpersons who will not be elected.

Other amendments include the creation of Deputy Communications Officer positions and the elevation of the IT Officer to an executive position.

Chairman of the NPP Constitution Amendment Committee, Frank Davies, said the changes were necessary to address gaps in the party’s organisational structure ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“These limited constitutional amendments were necessitated by some acts of omission and commission, which heralded the last amendment we had in 2025, so this is to cure the grey areas that we overlooked,” he said.

Mr Davies said approving the amendments was important because of their implications for the party’s organisational structure.

“It is imperative that these amendments are carried through because of the ramifications they have for our party’s organisational structure,” he said.

The NPP’s National Delegates Conference is being held in two main stages: consideration of constitutional amendments and the election of new national officers.

A total of 7,163 delegates from all 16 regions are participating in the conference, with voting taking place across 31 polling stations for nine national executive positions.

The Electoral Commission is supervising the elections and verifying delegates.

Following the approval of the constitutional amendments, delegates have proceeded to vote in the national executive elections, with results expected later today.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.