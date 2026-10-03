NPP needs leaders with vision, track record to support Bawumia – Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect national executives who will prioritise unity and work harmoniously with the party’s parliamentary caucus and flagbearer ahead of the 2028 general election.

Prof. Oquaye said the party’s new leadership must have a clear vision, a proven track record and the capacity to cooperate with other stakeholders within the party.

Speaking during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, he said harmony among the party’s leadership would be critical to its preparations for the next general election.

“I expect leaders who have vision, who have a good track record. We will be watching the performance of all these people over the years. Not only that, but they have the capacity to cooperate with others, and particularly with the candidate and his team.”

He cautioned that internal divisions could undermine the party’s efforts ahead of the 2028 polls.

“That harmony is imperative. Otherwise, if there is internal partisanships, they are not the best for victory.”

Prof. Oquaye expressed confidence in the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he has what is required to lead the party into the next election.

“We got an excellent candidate, track record, manifesto. Nevertheless, we need a good party machine to support him to a smooth victory.”

He also praised the performance of the NPP’s Minority Caucus in Parliament, despite its numerical disadvantage.

“Our caucus, they are doing very, very well. It is most unfortunate that they are small in number, but they are big performers,” he said.

Prof. Oquaye’s comments come as the NPP elects its national executives, who will oversee the party’s organisation and preparations ahead of the 2028 general election. The party’s national officers election is being held in Kumasi with more than 7,000 delegates participating.

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