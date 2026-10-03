Today marks the beginning of a glorious chapter of the NPP – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described Saturday, October 3, as the beginning of a glorious chapter for the party as it elects new national executives ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He urged all aspirants contesting the various positions to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith and remain committed to the party's collective interest.

"Please accept the results in good faith," he said in his address at the NPP's National Delegates Congress in Kumasi on Saturday.

The congress is expected to produce a new crop of national executives to lead the party's reorganisation and preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in his address, called on the NPP and the Minority in Parliament to remain bold in holding the government of President John Dramani Mahama accountable for its decisions.

He urged party members and the Minority to discharge their oversight responsibilities without fear of arrest or intimidation.

"Let's hold the government accountable without fear of arrest and intimidation," he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia's leadership, describing the NPP flagbearer as "a doer and problem solver".

He called on party members to unite, support the reorganisation process and rally behind Dr Bawumia as the party prepares for the 2028 elections.

"The Lord is with us; come 2028, we shall prevail," he said.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, in a video message played at the congress, said Ghanaians were yearning for the NPP to return to government, adding that the party was needed to steer the country towards prosperity and transformation.

"Ghana needs NPP to lead to prosperity and transformation," he said.

Mr Kufuor urged delegates to carefully consider the qualities of the candidates seeking national executive positions, stressing the need to elect leaders capable of restoring public confidence in the party.

"So, even as we meet to pick our new crop of leaders, I want to appeal to all of you: let us, for now, select the national executive committee of the party on the careful examination to find out the sort of leadership that will enable us to regain the confidence of the people of Ghana. Let us show true respect for the idea that true sovereignty is with the people."

He emphasised the importance of respecting the will of the people as the party selects leaders to guide its affairs and strengthen its position ahead of the next general elections.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence in the party's prospects, saying he believed the NPP would return to power in 2028 under the leadership of Dr Bawumia.

"With God's guidance, we will emerge victorious as we did in 2000 and 2016 and form the government in 2028 with Dr Bawumia," he said.

The NPP is holding its National Delegates Congress and national officers' elections in Kumasi, where delegates are voting to elect the party's next national executives.

The congress also provides a platform for the consideration of proposed constitutional amendments aimed at guiding the party's internal administration and organisational structure.

The elections form part of the NPP's broader reorganisation efforts as it seeks to consolidate its structures, strengthen unity among members and prepare for the 2028 general elections.

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