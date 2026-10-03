NPP National Delegates Conference: Nhyiaeso MP calls for unity and peace

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritise unity and peace as the party holds its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Speaking at the conference on Saturday, 3 October, Mr Amoah said the most important consideration for delegates should be the election of national executives who have the competence and leadership qualities required to help the party win its next election.

“I expect that we get a set of national executives that can actually help us to win the elections. I think that's the most important thing,” he said.

He emphasised that the party needs competent national executives with what it takes to develop an effective strategy to win power from the NDC.

According to him, the NPP’s ultimate objective should remain its return to government, choosing national executives a critical decision for delegates at the conference.

Mr Amoah, however, stressed that the leadership contest should not undermine the unity of the party or create divisions among its members.

He urged delegates and other party members to ensure that the conference is conducted peacefully, saying unity should remain a fundamental principle throughout the process.

“I also expect that the most important fundamental elements of unity will prevail here in peace,” he said.

His comments come at a significant moment for the NPP as delegates gather to elect national executives who will take responsibility for leading the party and shaping its direction ahead of the next general election.

For Mr Amoah, the leadership elections should therefore be viewed beyond individual ambitions, with the broader interests and electoral prospects of the party remaining central to the process.

He said the NPP needs a leadership team capable of working towards the common objective of winning power, while ensuring that the process of selecting those leaders does not damage the cohesion of the party.

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