NACOC begins pre-screening checks at Accra International Airport

Ghana Airports Company Limited has announced that pre-screening checks by the Narcotics Control Commission are now being conducted at the entrance to the Departure Hall at Accra International Airport before passengers proceed to check-in.

In a public notice issued on October 2, the GACL said all passengers travelling through the airport will be required to undergo luggage screening at the entrance to departures before entering the departure hall.

Screening is conducted using scanning machines and sniffer dogs as part of enhanced security measures. The GACL noted that pre-screening checks are conducted at several international airports worldwide.

To ensure that these additional security procedures are completed without unnecessary pressure on passengers ahead of their flights, all departing passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.

This will allow adequate time for security screening, check-in, and other boarding formalities.

The GACL further stated that access to the Departure Hall is restricted to travelling passengers only, and non-travelling persons will not be permitted entry.

The company expressed appreciation for the cooperation and understanding of all passengers and airport users as it continues to work with security agencies to strengthen security and ensure safe, secure, and efficient airport operations.

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