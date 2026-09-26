NACOC addressing inherited gaps in fight against drug trafficking – Deputy Director-General

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

The Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Elexander Twum-Barimah, says the commission is taking steps to address gaps it inherited in its operations as it works to curb illicit drug trafficking.

He said the measures were intended to strengthen NACOC’s response to the trade. He did not specify which gaps had been identified or what steps had been taken to address them.

His comments come amid scrutiny of Ghana’s drug controls following the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine by French customs at the port of Dunkirk. The drugs were reportedly concealed in a container shipped from Ghana.

"Having been in office for almost two years, we have met a lot of institutional gaps when it comes to NACOC. The past era has done a lot of damage to that institution, which has basically made it redundant and more or less useless," he said on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, September 25.

"So, a lot of the gaps that we have met, we have taken several steps to fix them," he added.

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