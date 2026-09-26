Taekwondo goes to school as GTF launches five-region youth campaign

About 500 schoolchildren from 10 private schools in the Ashanti Region have participated in the launch of a Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) campaign aimed at taking the sport into schools and communities across five regions.

The Regional Taekwondo Awareness Campaign, launched in Kumasi, will initially cover the Ashanti, Northern, Upper West, Bono and Central regions.

The initiative, held under the theme “Promoting Taekwondo Awareness, Discipline, Fitness and Youth Development,” seeks to increase access to the sport, identify young talent early and promote discipline, physical fitness, self-defence and confidence among children.

GTF President Frederick Lartey Otu said the campaign represents a broader approach to using Taekwondo as a tool for youth development.

“The future of Taekwondo in Ghana lies not only in producing champions, but also in producing disciplined, responsible and confident young people.”

He said the programme would create pathways for young athletes to progress from school and community programmes to regional and national competitions.

Mr Lartey Otu also called for stronger collaboration among schools, parents, teachers, coaches, sports authorities and Taekwondo associations.

“This programme requires partnership, commitment and collective responsibility.”

The Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah, called for a rethink of the role of sports in Ghana’s education system.

He said sports should not be treated simply as a co-curricular activity but as an important part of developing the whole child.

“For too long, we have treated sports as something children do after the real learning is done. Sports teach discipline, focus, respect, resilience, teamwork and leadership. These are not extras. They are the very foundation of the transformed learner Ghana needs.”

He urged schools and parents to give sports adequate time, space and support.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Nana Gyaama Dakwa, pledged the Directorate’s support for grassroots sports development and encouraged more schools to participate in Taekwondo.

She said the sport could improve physical fitness and mental alertness while equipping children with self-defence skills.

“When the kids know how to defend themselves, especially the ladies, I think it will be of much help to them.”

The launch featured demonstrations by schoolchildren and Taekwondo practitioners, including Poomsae and self-defence techniques.

The GTF National Executive Board also presented uniforms and equipment to the Ashanti Regional Taekwondo Association to support training and development.

The event brought together school proprietors, teachers, parents, coaches, Taekwondo officials and representatives of the National Sports Authority and GNACOPS.

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