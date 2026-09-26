Hundreds throng EducationUSA College Fair in Kumasi in pursuit of abroad studies

Audio By Carbonatix
The EducationUSA College Fair in Kumasi witnessed yet another mass participation of students from secondary and tertiary levels in a bid to seek assistance for educational endeavors in the United States of America.
With over 20 US-based universities and colleges present at the fair, over 3,000 prospective applicants sought information and assistance in their pursuit for higher learning overseas.
The applicants are guided through the admission, visa and scholarship processes to the country, offering them deeper insights and prudent means to pursue their tertiary education.
The advisers from EducationUSA work closely with students individually and in groups, in-person and virtually to enhance understanding of the college or university application process to be successful applicants.
Executive Director of ACE Consult, Marilyn Owusu, highlighted how the event helps patrons build confidence and establish valuable connections.
“As these students interact with the universities, it builds their confidence and give them the connections. So, when they are applying to the schools, they know what exactly they want,” she said.
Over the last year, advisers from both the Accra and Kumasi centres have helped thousands of Ghanaian students apply to admissions across hundreds of accredited institutions of higher learning.
Ghana, is currently the second highest sender of students in Sub-Saharan Africa to the United States, after only Nigeria with over 12,800 students studying across all 50 States in the United States, putting the country at the 14th place globally.
“Education is important to us. The position of Ghana in terms of their travels to the US for education reflects how essential education is to the country for national development,” Pam De Volder, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, noted.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene noted that the region is seeking stronger educational exchanges and institutional partnerships to promote knowledge-sharing and build a global academic community.
He says higher education should transcend national borders and facilitate knowledge transfer across countries.
“Beyond EducationUSA, we are looking for more of educational exchange and institutional partnerships so that we can learn from each other in building a global community. Higher learning shouldn’t be bound by the boundaries of countries. We should be able to encourage knowledge transfer beyond borders,” he noted.
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