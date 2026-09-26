Events | National | Top Story

Day Two: 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic underway at Junction Mall

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  26 September 2026 11:28am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The second day of the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic is underway at the Junction Mall in Nungua, with prospective homeowners and property investors continuing to engage exhibitors on housing, mortgage financing and related home solutions.

The three-day event, which began on Friday, September 25, brings together financial institutions, property developers, building-material suppliers and other service providers to help members of the public navigate the process of buying, building, financing and improving homes.

Day One ended on a positive note, with strong patronage as visitors explored property and investment opportunities and sought expert guidance on mortgages, construction, home improvement, security and other aspects of homeownership.

Housing solutions under one roof

As Day Two continues, patrons at The Junction Mall are engaging participating institutions directly, giving prospective homeowners an opportunity to ask questions, compare available options and obtain professional advice.

The participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.

The clinic is particularly focused on making information and expertise more accessible to people considering property acquisition or investment, while also catering for existing homeowners seeking solutions for construction, security, energy and home improvement.

Focus on homeownership and financing

Mortgage financing remains a key component of the fair, with patrons able to engage Republic Bank officials and other professionals about financing options and the requirements for securing property.

The Habitat Fair therefore provides a direct platform for potential homeowners to connect with the bank and other housing-sector players while exploring solutions suited to their property plans.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group