Day Two: 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic underway at Junction Mall

Audio By Carbonatix
The second day of the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic is underway at the Junction Mall in Nungua, with prospective homeowners and property investors continuing to engage exhibitors on housing, mortgage financing and related home solutions.
The three-day event, which began on Friday, September 25, brings together financial institutions, property developers, building-material suppliers and other service providers to help members of the public navigate the process of buying, building, financing and improving homes.
Day One ended on a positive note, with strong patronage as visitors explored property and investment opportunities and sought expert guidance on mortgages, construction, home improvement, security and other aspects of homeownership.
Housing solutions under one roof
As Day Two continues, patrons at The Junction Mall are engaging participating institutions directly, giving prospective homeowners an opportunity to ask questions, compare available options and obtain professional advice.
The participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.
The clinic is particularly focused on making information and expertise more accessible to people considering property acquisition or investment, while also catering for existing homeowners seeking solutions for construction, security, energy and home improvement.
Focus on homeownership and financing
Mortgage financing remains a key component of the fair, with patrons able to engage Republic Bank officials and other professionals about financing options and the requirements for securing property.
The Habitat Fair therefore provides a direct platform for potential homeowners to connect with the bank and other housing-sector players while exploring solutions suited to their property plans.
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