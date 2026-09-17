Accra-Kumasi Expressway to be scrutinised by Value for Money Office

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway will be the first major infrastructure project to come under the scrutiny of the Value for Money Office (VfMO) under the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minister of Finance, said the Office would scrutinise the project to ensure that public funds were properly utilised and that every Ghana Cedi spent delivered value to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

“I assure you that this expressway will be the first task of the Value for Money Office.

The Office will scrutinise the project to ensure that every cedi is spent and every cedi delivers value,” he said.

Dr. Forson made the disclosure at the handing-over ceremony of the right-of-way for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway at Kwaso in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He said the decision to make the expressway the first major task of the VfMO demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring accountability and value for money in the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

The Minister said the government was determined to build critical infrastructure while ensuring that public expenditure was subjected to appropriate scrutiny.

He said: “Your Excellency, you have shown that Ghana can build boldly and spend responsibly.

“This expressway will turn that principle into a road that serves generations yet unborn.”.

Dr. Forson also assured Ghanaians that the entire amount required for the construction of the expressway would be available by December 31, 2026.

He said the financial commitment would facilitate the smooth implementation of the project, which is expected to improve connectivity between Accra and Kumasi, Ghana’s two major urban and economic centres.

The Minister commended the Ghana Armed Forces for clearing the right-of-way, saying the exercise had demonstrated the capacity of the military to support national infrastructure development beyond its core security mandate.

He said following discussions with the Minister of Roads and Highways, a proposal was presented to President John Dramani Mahama for the Armed Forces to undertake the right-of-way clearing, which received the President’s support.

Dr Forson said the Armed Forces delivered the assignment professionally and ahead of schedule, demonstrating that they were not only defenders of Ghana’s sovereignty but also trusted partners in national development.

He said the successful handover of the right-of-way had cleared the way for construction of the expressway, which would reduce travel time and transportation costs, improve road safety and facilitate the movement of people, goods and services.

Dr Forson said the project was also expected to contribute to job creation and economic growth as part of the Government’s broader infrastructure development agenda.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring that major infrastructure projects were implemented efficiently and responsibly to provide lasting benefits to the Ghanaian people.

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