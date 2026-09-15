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Mahama urges investors to comply with Ghana’s laws, prioritise local participation

Source: Adomonline  
  15 September 2026 9:13pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has called on investors operating in Ghana to strictly adhere to the country’s laws and ensure their projects provide meaningful opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and workers.

He said government would continue to create a stable and investor-friendly environment to enable businesses to establish, expand and thrive, but investors must also ensure that their activities contribute to the country’s broader economic development.

President Mahama made the call at the ceremonial sod-cutting of the $1.3 billion Sentuo Airport Garden City Project in Accra.

According to him, the impact of major investments should be assessed not only by the scale of infrastructure delivered but also by the jobs, business opportunities and skills they create for Ghanaians.

“Government is ready to work with investors who make long-term commitments to Ghana. We will continue to strengthen the business environment and support investments that contribute meaningfully to our country’s development.

“In return, we expect investors to fully comply with our laws, uphold the highest standards, and create genuine opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and workers to participate,” he said.

The President stressed the need for local enterprises to be integrated into major investment projects, particularly through contracts and supply opportunities.

He said Ghanaian engineers, architects, artisans, technicians and suppliers should be given adequate opportunities to contribute to the execution of such developments.

President Mahama also urged investors to support young people through apprenticeships, practical training and skills transfer to equip them with expertise that could benefit them beyond individual projects.

He said such an approach would ensure that major investments deliver broader economic benefits and strengthen local capacity while supporting Ghana’s long-term development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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