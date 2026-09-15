Zonda Tec expansion to create 1,000 indirect jobs – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama says the expansion of the Zonda Tec Ghana Assembly Plant is expected to create approximately 1,000 additional indirect jobs across the automotive value chain.
He said the investment would also nearly double the company’s direct workforce, while generating employment opportunities in logistics, maintenance, component supply, distribution and other support services.
President Mahama was speaking on Tuesday, September 15, at the commissioning of the third phase of the company’s assembly plant.
“The investment we are celebrating today will significantly expand employment opportunities. It is expected to almost double direct employment at Zonda Tec while creating approximately 1,000 additional indirect jobs across logistics, maintenance, component supply, distribution and other supporting industries,” he said.
President Mahama also praised Zonda Tec for establishing an academy to train young Ghanaians in automotive skills, as well as the Zonda Tec Foundation’s scholarship programme for young people to travel to China for training in automotive manufacturing.
He said such initiatives would complement the industry’s expansion by equipping Ghanaians with the technical skills needed to participate in the growing automotive sector.
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