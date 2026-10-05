June 29 floods exposed weaknesses in Ghana’s environmental sanitation system – Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
The June 29 floods exposed deep-rooted weaknesses in Ghana’s environmental sanitation system and highlighted the need for sustained investment in waste management infrastructure, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga has said.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, October 5, Mr Ayariga said torrential rains affected seven regions and generated large volumes of debris, silt and flood-related waste.
He said accumulated solid waste in drains, culverts and waterways obstructed stormwater flows and reduced drainage capacity in several urban communities.
In response, President John Dramani Mahama established a Post-Flood Mitigation Committee and declared July 10 and 11 as National General Cleaning Days.
Mr Ayariga said one of the major interventions was the reactivation of six waste transfer stations in the Greater Accra Region that had remained largely dormant for close to a decade.
“A major feature of the response was the strategic reactivation of six waste transfer stations in the Greater Accra Region which had remained largely dormant for close to a decade, following the directives of His Excellency the President,” he said.
According to him, the intervention helped reduce the immediate sanitation burden but also brought to the fore persistent challenges within the sector.
These include inadequate waste management infrastructure, weak enforcement of sanitation by-laws, fragmented institutional responsibilities and inadequate financing.
Mr Ayariga said the experience from the floods underscored the need for sustained investment and stronger systems to improve waste management and reduce the risk of sanitation-related flooding.
Latest Stories
-
Christa Pike’s prognosis still unclear after failed execution, lawyer says
5 minutes
-
SLTF offers fee advance to first-year students under ‘No Academic Fees’ policy
8 minutes
-
Ghana Institute of Architects calls for action to make adequate housing a human right
8 minutes
-
BoG, Police arrest seven over cedi bouquets
8 minutes
-
NCPTAs appeal to striking teachers to return to classroom
9 minutes
-
Government plans engineered landfills and waste transfer stations nationwide – Ayariga
11 minutes
-
Second edition of Prince Amoako Jr giveback project scheduled for December
13 minutes
-
Muntaka commissions polyclinic at Ayigya Zongo to address healthcare challenges
21 minutes
-
World Habitat Day: Adequate housing for all – a right we must build
22 minutes
-
Ghana Institute of Architects urges government to adopt coordinated agenda for affordable housing
23 minutes
-
Yutong bus extensively damaged by fire at Gbogdaa
23 minutes
-
Spanish PM Sánchez calls early election after housing protests
29 minutes
-
GH¢3,000 monthly allowances for Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers fully paid – Ayariga
29 minutes
-
Government disbursed over GH¢5bn to MMDAs in 2025- Ayariga
29 minutes
-
Teachers’ strike: Abosamso queenmother, assemblyman take over classroom
33 minutes