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Teachers’ strike: Abosamso queenmother, assemblyman take over classroom

Source: Joseph Obeng  
  5 October 2026 11:59am
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The Queenmother of Abosamso in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Akosua Nkyekyerenkye III, has stepped into the classroom alongside the Assembly Member for the area, Francis Opoku, to keep students learning amid the ongoing nationwide teachers’ strike.

For five consecutive days, from Monday to Friday, the two community leaders and members of a local education committee took turns teaching students and assisting them with their academic work.

The initiative was aimed at preventing the strike from disrupting teaching and learning in the community and keeping students engaged rather than staying at home.

The Assembly member, Francis Opoku, speaking to the students, encouraged them not to lose hope as the teachers are on strike but urged them to take their studies seriously, revise lessons taught by their regular teachers, and remain focused while negotiations to resolve the strike continue.

“The community leaders would continue supporting teaching and learning until teachers return to the classroom,” he said.

The students expressed appreciation to Nana Akosua Nkyekyerenkye III, Francis Opoku and the committee members, saying the intervention had enabled them to continue learning despite the disruption caused by the strike.

The initiative highlights the role community leaders can play in protecting learning opportunities when formal education is disrupted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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