World Habitat Day: Adequate housing for all – a right we must build

A home is more than four walls and a roof. It is where families are raised, where children grow, and where communities take shape. Yet for millions of people, adequate housing is still out of reach.

The World Habitat Day was set aside by the United Nations in 1985 to draw attention to this. This year's theme -"Adequate Housing for All" -lands on the same day as World Architecture Day, marked by the International Union of Architects under the theme "Housing is a Human Right. Build It."

Together, the two messages say something simple: housing is a basic need, and societies must find practical ways to provide it. The UN estimates that over 3 billion people lack adequate housing, with more than 1.1 billion living in informal settlements.

For Ghana, the conversation is urgent.

The Ghana situation

For many Ghanaians, a decent home remains one of life's biggest aspirations. Getting there, however, has become harder.

It starts with land. Acquiring a plot can swallow a large chunk of a family's savings, and the risks do not end there. Multiple sales of the same land, land guard disputes, and unclear documentation are common. Even when the land is secure, building is another hurdle. Cement, steel, roofing sheets, electrical and plumbing fittings -every input has climbed in price, and completing a house now costs far more than most households can afford.

For those who rely on financing, long-term housing loans remain scarce and expensive. The result is a build that stretches over years, with families adding a room at a time as money allows. Others never get there and stay in rented accommodation.

So the question is not whether housing is a right. It is how to make that right affordable and accessible to ordinary Ghanaians.

More than four walls

Adequate housing means more than a structure to sleep in. It means security, dignity, and reasonable access to services. Location matters -roads, water, sanitation, electricity, schools, healthcare, jobs and transport all shape whether a house is truly liveable.

That makes housing a shared responsibility. Government, local authorities, banks, developers, architects, engineers, contractors and communities all have a role. It is also an economic issue. The housing sector supports a wide chain of businesses and livelihoods, from mortgage providers and estate developers to artisans and building material retailers. More affordable homes can create jobs while improving living conditions.

Affordability is the real test

Increasing the number of houses built does not solve the problem if those houses remain out of reach for most households.

Ghana needs solutions that connect supply, affordability and finance. Banks must design products that reflect how people actually earn. Developers must find ways to cut costs without cutting quality. Government and local authorities must deal with land, infrastructure and planning. And buyers need reliable information before making decisions about land, mortgages, construction and ownership.

Beyond Accra

The housing challenge is not confined to the big cities. As towns across the country expand, the need for adequate housing and well-planned communities grows with them. That makes regional engagement important.

The JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair is one example, bringing housing stakeholders closer to prospective homeowners. Its third Mini Clinic takes the conversation to Ho this weekend, giving residents in the Volta Region a chance to engage experts on financing, land acquisition, construction and homeownership.

For many people, access to the right information is as valuable as access to money.

From right to reality

World Habitat Day is a moment to look beyond the number of houses built and ask a harder question: are we building homes and communities that ordinary Ghanaians can afford, live in safely, and call their own?

Answering that will take government, the private sector, financial institutions, professionals and communities working together. The UN's call for "Adequate Housing for All", alongside the UIA's "Housing is a Human Right. Build It.", gives us a useful framework.

For Ghana, the task is to turn those words into practical solutions -homes that are accessible, affordable and sustainable.

As the Habitat Fair takes that conversation to Ho this weekend, the message is timely. Adequate housing should not be a privilege for those who can afford it. It is a right we must build together.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.