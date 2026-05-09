President Mahama raises concern over continued abuse of rent advance regulations

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over the persistent violation of regulations governing rent advances, despite laws restricting landlords from demanding more than six months’ rent upfront.

According to the President, inadequate enforcement of the law has enabled exploitative rental practices to continue, with many prospective tenants still being compelled to pay excessive rent advances before securing accommodation.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Green City Project at Dedesua on Saturday, May 9, he noted that the country’s housing pressures often leave tenants vulnerable, making them unwilling to report landlords who breach the law.

“We have a rent court that is supposed to prosecute cases where house owners take more than six months. Unfortunately, both the house owner and the one who wants to rent the property are not prepared to go and report.

“That has been the main problem in enforcing this law. The one who wants to rent needs a place to lay his head, and the landlord also wants money to invest in something. Our goal is simple, fairness, protection, and dignity for tenants,” he said.

He stressed that government’s broader objective is to promote fairness, protect tenants from exploitation and ensure dignity in access to housing.

The President further indicated that the National Home Ownership Fund would continue to offer long-term financial support, particularly to retirees, to help them secure accommodation after years of service to the country.

He added that the Green City Project comes at a crucial time as government steps up efforts to address Ghana’s housing deficit and improve access to affordable homes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.