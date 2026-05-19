Rent Control Department freezes student hostel fee increases for 2026/2027 academic year

The Office of the Rent Commissioner and the Rent Control Department have directed all private student hostel operators across Ghana to immediately suspend any planned increases in accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year, citing growing concerns over the rising cost of student housing.

In a statement issued on May 19, the acting Rent Commissioner and Head of the Rent Control Department, Frederick Opoku, announced a temporary freeze on all proposed hostel fee increments in and around tertiary institutions nationwide until further notice.

According to the department, the directive follows mounting public complaints over what it described as persistent and excessive increases in hostel accommodation charges by private operators.

The department warned that the continued hikes were placing significant financial pressure on students, parents, and guardians.

“The situation, if not properly regulated and managed, may adversely affect access to accommodation and the general welfare of students pursuing higher education,” the statement noted.

The Rent Control Department indicated that it would soon begin consultations with key stakeholders in the student accommodation sector to address the growing concerns.

The engagements are expected to involve private hostel owners, facility managers, student representative bodies, and authorities of tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the department, the discussions will focus on proposed hostel fee increases, compliance with existing rent regulations and consumer protection laws, as well as measures to ensure affordability, transparency, and accountability within the student housing sector.

The department urged all hostel operators and other stakeholders to comply fully with the directive and participate in the planned consultations, stressing that the intervention was necessary to protect the interests of students and support access to higher education.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to promoting fairness, transparency, and responsible regulation within Ghana’s rental and accommodation sector.

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