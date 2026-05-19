NPP Youth Organiser warns of ‘ungovernable’ response over alleged harassment of members

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Youth Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has cautioned that the party could take drastic steps that may destabilise governance if what he describes as ongoing harassment and intimidation of its members is not halted.
Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, May 19, during a courtesy visit by the NPP to the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to express concerns about recent political developments, Mr. Mustapha said the party would not remain passive while its members are allegedly targeted.
He argued that the NPP remains a strong political force with a wide national support base and could mobilise its supporters in response to what he termed political persecution.
“If this nonsense doesn’t stop, we will weaponize our support base and make this country extremely ungovernable for them. We are sending this warning and caution to the government to release Abronye; otherwise, should anything happen to Abronye in custody, you’ll have us to contend with,” he said.
He further warned that the party’s response could escalate if the situation continues, insisting that sustained pressure on its members would compel stronger action from the opposition.
“And this constant harassment and intimidation of NPP people, if you people don’t stop it, we’ll make sure that we react in such a way that you will not be happy with us,” he added.
Mr. Mustapha maintained that while the NPP is prepared to offer constructive criticism and support to the government, it will resist any attempt to intimidate or suppress its members.
“You have a country to govern and we are here to support you and give you the best of advice from opposition point of view. If you turn us into enemies, we will give you rebellion,” he stated.
The comments come in the aftermath of the remand of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, who was remanded for two weeks on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, over alleged offensive conduct likely to breach the peace and publication of false statements against a judge.
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