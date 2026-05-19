Albert Bondah named Media & PR Manager for 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards 

Organisers of the Ghana Comedy Awards have unveiled Albert Bondah as the new Media and Public Relations Manager for the highly anticipated sixth edition of the awards ceremony.

The announcement, which has generated excitement within Ghana’s entertainment industry, forms part of efforts to strengthen the brand and expand the visibility of the awards scheme ahead of this year’s event.

Albert Bondah, known for his experience in entertainment publicity and strategic communications, is expected to play a key role in promoting the event and enhancing engagement with audiences, stakeholders and industry players. His appointment is widely seen as a strategic move aimed at elevating the profile of the Ghana Comedy Awards both locally and internationally.

A graduate of the University of Cape Coast, Bondah has built an impressive portfolio across the entertainment industry. He currently serves as Road Manager for the Central Music Awards and has held positions including Media Relations Officer for African Arts Network, 2Cute Entertainment, Parrot Mouth Productions, PB Entertainment, Keche Global and Fiifi Coleman Productions, among several other roles.

Over the years, the Ghana Comedy Awards has become one of the country’s leading entertainment platforms dedicated to celebrating comedians, comic actors and creatives who continue to shape Ghana’s comedy landscape. The awards scheme has consistently recognised excellence, creativity and innovation within the growing comedy industry.

Speaking after the announcement, organisers expressed confidence in Albert Bondah’s ability to bring fresh energy, professionalism and strong media coordination to the awards brand. They also stressed their commitment to making the sixth edition one of the biggest and most impactful in the history of the event.

With preparations underway, fans and entertainment enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating another memorable edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards, which continues to celebrate and promote Ghanaian comedy on a larger stage.

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