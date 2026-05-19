Artificial Intelligence researcher urges responsible AI use at high-level United Nations Forum

An Artificial Intelligence researcher, Crispus Ankomah, has called for the responsible and inclusive use of artificial intelligence to address emerging global challenges.

Mr Ankomah made the call during the ECOSOC Youth Forum 2026, a high-level youth engagement platform organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Held under the theme, “Innovate, Unite and Transform: Youth Shaping the Road to 2030,” the three-day forum brought together young leaders, policymakers, and development practitioners from around the world to discuss strategies for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Speaking during a breakout session organised by the Commonwealth Youth Council, Ankomah underscored the growing role of artificial intelligence in education, healthcare, governance, and economic development.

He noted that when deployed responsibly, artificial intelligence can improve public service delivery, expand access to knowledge, and strengthen decision-making processes in both developed and developing countries.

Mr Ankomah also urged young people, particularly those in Africa, to view technology as a tool for entrepreneurship and innovation rather than solely as a pathway to employment.

“Youth are not only beneficiaries of opportunity; they are also creators of solutions to the world’s evolving challenges,” he said.

According to him, greater collaboration among African youth can accelerate the development of homegrown innovations capable of creating jobs, generating wealth, and addressing pressing social and economic challenges.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum serves as the United Nations’ annual platform for young people to contribute to international policy discussions and share ideas aimed at advancing sustainable development worldwide.

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