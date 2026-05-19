Football | National

Augustine Boakye to miss Black Stars friendly against Mexico

Source: Joy Sports   
  19 May 2026 3:49pm
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Ghana international Augustine Boakye is unlikely to be available for the Black Stars' friendly against Mexico on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder received his first call-up to the senior national team ahead of the team's game against Mexico as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Boakye looks set to miss the chance to feature for the Black Stars against Mexico with Saint-Etienne chasing promotion to the French top flight.

Saint-Etienne finished third at the end of the Ligue 2 season and would be involved in promotion playoff against OGC Nice.

The first game of the playoff is on May 26, which will be three days after the Black Stars had taken on Mexico with the return leg fixture on May 29.

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