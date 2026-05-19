Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Augustine Boakye is unlikely to be available for the Black Stars' friendly against Mexico on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder received his first call-up to the senior national team ahead of the team's game against Mexico as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
However, Boakye looks set to miss the chance to feature for the Black Stars against Mexico with Saint-Etienne chasing promotion to the French top flight.
Saint-Etienne finished third at the end of the Ligue 2 season and would be involved in promotion playoff against OGC Nice.
The first game of the playoff is on May 26, which will be three days after the Black Stars had taken on Mexico with the return leg fixture on May 29.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Sports Fund to porioritise grassroots sports, talent identification and infrastructure development
17 seconds
-
Ghana Sports Fund engages stakeholders on revenue mobilisation, transparency and sustainable sports financing
3 minutes
-
Albert Bondah named Media & PR Manager for 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards
7 minutes
-
NPP questions Circuit Court 9 ruling in Abronye DC case
8 minutes
-
Artificial Intelligence researcher urges responsible AI use at high-level United Nations Forum
12 minutes
-
Augustine Boakye to miss Black Stars friendly against Mexico
16 minutes
-
Zoomlion Kenya begins major transformation of Nairobi waste management system
17 minutes
-
NPP calls on diplomatic community to protect freedoms, end political prosecutions in Ghana
42 minutes
-
NPP Youth Organiser warns of ‘ungovernable’ response over alleged harassment of members
47 minutes
-
Climate change: Africa must move adaptation from promises to action – AGN Chair urges
48 minutes