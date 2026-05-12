GCB Board Chair urges stronger corporate support for Black Stars

Audio By Carbonatix
Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi, has called on corporate institutions across Ghana to increase their support for the national football team, the Black Stars, describing them as a powerful symbol of unity and national pride.
He made the remarks on Tuesday in Accra on the sidelines of GCB Bank’s donation to the Black Stars, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to sports development and national progress.
The former football administrator, who previously played a key role in managing the Black Stars during major international tournaments, said he fully understands the demands involved in preparing a national team for success at the continental level.
He noted that the Black Stars remain one of the few institutions capable of uniting Ghanaians across political, ethnic, and social divides, adding that national victories often trigger widespread celebration.
Professor Alabi stressed that GCB Bank’s support for the national team goes beyond a corporate exercise, describing it as a contribution to national unity and collective pride. He added that the bank’s investment in the team ultimately benefits the country and reinforces national identity.
He further highlighted GCB Bank’s continued commitment to national development initiatives, particularly in sports, and pledged that the institution would sustain its support for worthy causes where its financial capacity allows.
According to him, the bank has several initiatives in the pipeline aimed at benefiting Ghanaians and strengthening its role as a people-centred financial institution.
Touching on the prospects of the Black Stars, Professor Alabi expressed confidence in the quality of players available to the team, insisting that they have the potential to win major honours if unity and teamwork are prioritised.
He called on Ghanaians to continue supporting the team, stressing that cohesion within the squad would be critical to achieving success.
Professor Alabi also appealed to other corporate organisations to partner with GCB Bank in supporting the Black Stars and investing in sports development.
He noted that the success of the national team enhances Ghana’s international visibility and has the potential to boost tourism and attract foreign investment.
GCB Bank PLC donated GH¢5 million to the Black Stars as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative and its ongoing support for sports development in Ghana.
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