GNFS rescues two crash victims, prevents fire spread in Volta Region

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Volta Region responded to two separate emergency incidents on Wednesday, May 13, rescuing accident victims and containing a domestic fire outbreak.

The Peki Fire Station first attended to a road traffic accident along the Peki–Asikuma Road involving a SINO tipper truck.

Firefighters successfully rescued two male victims after arriving promptly at the scene to carry out emergency operations.

Later the same day, the crew responded to a fire outbreak at Asikuma Zongo, where a three-bedroom thatch-roofed house had been engulfed by flames.

Firefighters managed to confine and extinguish the blaze before it could spread to adjoining structures, preventing further destruction within the community.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Volta Region on Thursday, May 14, the Service said the timely response of firefighters helped save lives and protect nearby properties from extensive damage.

“Firefighters managed to confine and extinguish the blaze in time, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings,” the statement noted.

The Ghana National Fire Service further appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report emergencies quickly to enable rapid response by rescue teams.

The Service stressed that early reporting of incidents plays a critical role in safeguarding lives and property.

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