June 3 disaster survivors demand justice and compensation 11 years after tragedy

Survivors and families of victims of the June 3 disaster have renewed calls for justice and accountability, marking the 11th anniversary of the tragedy with a strong appeal to the government to ensure that those affected finally receive the redress they have sought for more than a decade.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, "Reset for Justice", campaigners, survivors and relatives of victims reflected on the devastating events of June 3, 2015, when a combination of severe flooding and a fuel station explosion claimed the lives of more than 150 people and left over 200 others injured in one of Ghana's worst disasters.

According to the statement, the anniversary was not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity to draw attention to what they described as the continued denial of justice to survivors and bereaved families.

"We gather here because the question that has haunted this nation for more than a decade still hangs in the air: June 3 — Where Is Justice?" the statement declared.

Eleven years after the disaster, survivors say they continue to bear the physical, emotional and economic scars left by the tragedy.

According to the statement, some victims lost their hearing, while others lost their livelihoods, homes and family members.

Many continue to deal with long-term trauma and financial hardship as they await the outcome of legal proceedings aimed at securing accountability and compensation.

Campaigners argued that despite the passage of time, the suffering of victims has not diminished and remains a daily reality for many families affected by the disaster.

A key focus of the anniversary event was the ongoing class action lawsuit filed in 2018 by 69 victims seeking justice through the courts.

The suit was brought against the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and the manager of the fuel station at the centre of the tragedy.

According to the victims, the legal action was initiated to secure accountability, compensation and dignity for those whose lives were permanently altered by the disaster.

Campaigners noted that evidence presented during the proceedings has strengthened the case for accountability.

They pointed to testimony from GOIL's own witness, who reportedly admitted under cross-examination that the disaster could have been avoided.

Similarly, the NPA's witness is said to have acknowledged that stronger regulatory oversight could have prevented the tragedy.

The statement also criticised the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, which it said had demonstrated inconsistency in its participation in the legal process, including instances where the assembly was sanctioned for failing to appear before the court.

"These are not opinions. These are facts on the record," the statement emphasised.

Despite these developments, survivors say justice remains elusive.

"Yet, 11 years on, the victims still wait. The trial continues. The suffering continues. The silence continues," the statement said.

Campaigners argued that the prolonged nature of the case highlights broader concerns about access to justice and the speed with which ordinary citizens are able to obtain legal remedies.

They called on the State, particularly the Presidency, to intervene in the spirit of the government's Resetting Ghana Agenda.

According to the group, a genuine national reset must include justice for victims, accountability for public institutions and support for citizens who have suffered prolonged hardship.

The statement further expressed confidence in President John Dramani Mahama's vision of "Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope", arguing that survivors and families affected by the June 3 disaster should not be excluded from that national aspiration.

The event also paid tribute to survivors who have remained committed to pursuing justice despite years of legal delays.

Special recognition was given to individuals including Alex Mensah, Kassim Suraj, Francis Appiah and Silas Oduro, who organisers said have carried the struggle on behalf of all victims.

"We stand with them. We stand with every family," the statement noted.

Campaigners said the anniversary should serve as a catalyst for meaningful action rather than another occasion for remembrance without accountability.

"Let this anniversary not be another ritual of remembrance without responsibility. Let it be a turning point," they urged.

The organisers also acknowledged the efforts of lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini and his colleagues at A Partners @ Law for providing pro bono legal representation to victims.

Together with Darko, Keli-Delataa and Co., the legal teams were praised for sustaining the fight for justice over the past eight years and ensuring that survivors continue to have access to legal representation.

Campaigners called on journalists and media organisations to maintain sustained coverage of the case, describing it as a landmark legal battle with significant implications for public accountability, regulatory enforcement and victims' rights.

They argued that continued public scrutiny would help ensure that the nation does not lose sight of the issues raised by the tragedy and the quest for justice.

As Ghana marks another anniversary of the June 3 disaster, survivors and families say their demands remain unchanged: accountability, compensation and justice.

For many, the anniversary serves as a painful reminder not only of the lives lost but also of the years spent waiting for closure.

They hope that the country's ongoing efforts at national renewal will finally address their concerns and bring an end to one of Ghana's longest-running quests for justice.

Organisers called for justice that has been delayed for more than a decade to finally be delivered, expressing hope that Ghana would demonstrate through action, rather than words, that the lives lost on June 3 have not been forgotten.

"Let it be the year Ghana proves that Reset means action, not words and finally answers the question: June 3 — Where Is Justice?"

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