Flooding disaster: Mahama extends sympathies to affected families

President John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences to bereaved families and affected persons following Monday's severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of the country, describing the situation as deeply distressing.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony of the Tema Integrated Industrial Park (TIIP), President Mahama said the impact of the floods has been widespread, with some citizens currently unaccounted for as search and recovery efforts continue in affected communities.

He extended sympathies to bereaved families and those whose relatives remain missing.

“Unfortunately, we cannot account for a certain number of our citizens. I wish to extend my sympathies to the families that have people missing and to the many who have lost property or been injured as a result of the flooding,” he stated.

He said the recent floods were caused by extreme rainfall, recording about 140 millimetres within 24 hours in parts of southern Ghana, a volume he described as overwhelming for existing drainage systems.

He explained that the intensity of the downpour led to extensive flooding across Accra and other coastal areas, including Winneba, resulting in loss of property, injuries, and disruption of livelihoods.

“140 millimetres of water on the southern part of Ghana in a 24-hour period… however prepared you are, you cannot accept those volumes,” he said.

President Mahama assured that the government stands with affected communities as efforts continue to manage the aftermath of the disaster and support recovery.

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