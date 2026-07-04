Ablekuma North MP donates relief items to flood victims

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, has donated relief items to residents and business owners affected by the recent floods in the constituency, reaffirming her commitment to supporting constituents during difficult times.

The donation included mattresses, bags of rice, cooking oil, detergents, blankets and other essential household items for families whose homes and businesses were damaged by the floods.

Several communities in Ablekuma North were inundated following heavy rains, resulting in the displacement of residents and extensive destruction of property and livelihoods.

Beyond the presentation of relief items, the MP toured the affected communities to assess the extent of the damage firsthand.

She visited victims in their homes and engaged community leaders and other stakeholders on both immediate relief efforts and longer-term measures to tackle the recurring flooding challenges in the constituency.

Ms Aubynn reaffirmed that supporting vulnerable residents remains a key part of the mandate entrusted to her by the people of Ablekuma North.

Beneficiaries described the intervention as timely, saying the relief items would help ease their burden as they begin rebuilding their lives.

The exercise adds to a series of humanitarian interventions undertaken by the MP during her first year in office, reflecting what she describes as a leadership approach focused on community engagement, responsiveness and support for vulnerable residents.

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