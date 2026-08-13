NACOC warns youth against cannabis myths, says it can impair memory and decision-making

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, has cautioned young people against misconceptions about cannabis, stressing that its plant-based origin does not make it harmless.

He said cannabis use can affect the brain and impair cognitive functions, including memory, judgment and decision-making.

Major Gen. Mantey made the remarks on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, when he addressed students and young people from all 16 regions at the National Youth Conference held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He identified the belief that cannabis is safe because it comes from a plant as one of the persistent misconceptions among young people.

According to him, the natural origin of a substance should not be taken as proof that it is harmless.

“The fact that cannabis is a plant does not mean that it cannot affect you. It affects the brain, your memory and your ability to make sound decisions.”

Major Gen. Mantey also challenged claims that cannabis can make users smarter or improve their intellectual abilities.

He said such misconceptions could encourage young people to experiment with the substance, particularly when they are exposed to peer pressure or misleading information on social media.

The NACOC Director-General urged young people to critically assess claims about drugs and rely on credible scientific information before making decisions about substance use.

He said the effects of drug use could extend beyond immediate intoxication, potentially affecting education, relationships, productivity and future opportunities.

“Young people constitute an important part of Ghana’s future,” he said, stressing the need to equip them with accurate information to make responsible choices.

Major Gen. Mantey encouraged participants at the conference to become ambassadors of drug-free lifestyles by sharing accurate information with their peers and communities.

He said the fight against drug abuse could not be left to law enforcement agencies alone, and called for stronger involvement from parents, teachers, schools, religious organisations, civil society groups and young people.

He further urged young people experiencing substance-use challenges to seek help and guidance rather than allowing peer pressure and misinformation to influence their decisions.

The National Youth Conference provided a platform for young people from across the country to engage with NACOC on drug-related issues and challenge misconceptions surrounding narcotic substances.

Major Gen. Mantey said NACOC would continue to intensify public education and prevention programmes as part of efforts to reduce drug abuse, particularly among young people.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working with stakeholders to build a generation that is better informed about the risks associated with drug abuse and empowered to make healthy and responsible choices.

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