NACOC partners UPSA for nationwide survey on drug use

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has partnered with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to conduct a nationwide baseline survey on drug use to generate reliable data to guide policy formulation, prevention strategies, and evidence-based interventions.

The partnership was announced during a meeting between the management of NACOC and UPSA at the Commission's headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, July 22.

Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, described the survey as a critical initiative that will provide the Commission with credible scientific data to strengthen operational planning and improve the country's response to drug-related challenges.

"The importance of this baseline survey cannot be overemphasised. The findings will provide the Commission with the evidence needed to support informed decision-making, enhance our operations, and develop scientifically grounded solutions to address drug use and related challenges in Ghana," he said.

He also assured UPSA of the Commission's commitment to mobilising the resources and funding required for the successful implementation of the survey.

Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, commended UPSA for its support during the commemoration of the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He welcomed the new collaboration and reaffirmed NACOC's readiness to provide the institutional support needed to ensure the successful execution of the national survey.

Providing an overview of the project, UPSA's Director of Research, Professor Alex Preko, said the survey will be conducted across all 16 regions of Ghana and will involve about 18,000 respondents between the ages of 15 and 55.

According to him, the study is expected to generate comprehensive national data on drug use patterns and emerging trends to support research, policy development and targeted interventions.

Professor Preko said UPSA is committed to contributing its research expertise to the initiative and working closely with NACOC to produce high-quality data that will strengthen Ghana's efforts to combat drug abuse and its socio-economic and public health impacts.

The partnership forms part of NACOC's broader strategy to strengthen research, evidence generation and multi-sectoral collaboration in addressing the country's evolving drug situation through data-driven policies and interventions.

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