NACOC proposes mandatory drug tests for University admission and national service

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) is proposing mandatory drug testing for students seeking admission to universities and those preparing for national service as part of efforts to curb drug abuse among young people.

Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Alexander Twum-Barimah, said the move would help identify students who use drugs early and discourage substance abuse throughout their academic journey.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, July 30, during a discussion on Ghana's growing drug problem in schools and tertiary institutions, Mr Twum-Barimah said drug screening should become part of the medical examination required for university admission.

"My request is this: various universities, private and public, within the country should agree with us that we should be testing," he said.

"You know, when we are admitted, we do the medical. So, as part of that entry requirement... part of that medical background should be your drug test."

According to him, introducing drug testing at the point of admission would enable institutions to identify students who are already abusing drugs and provide the necessary intervention.

"So that now we can know those who are coming in on high levels of drugs, or those who are not coming in on drugs," he explained.

Mr Twum-Barimah also raised concerns about reports that some students use drugs to prepare for examinations.

"Sometimes, too, people say that around exam time, people take drugs to study and all that. So we should have this as part and parcel of the structure," he said.

He further proposed that drug testing should be compulsory before graduates begin their national service.

"Even when you are done, and you're about to start your national service, I'm urging that it should be part and parcel of the requirement that you should be doing drug tests before," he said.

He believes the policy would discourage drug use because students would know they would have to undergo screening before progressing to the next stage of their careers.

"If I know that today I'm in Level 100, by the time I finish Level 400 and go to do my national service, I'm going to do a drug test. If I don't do the drug test, Multimedia will not accept me to come and do my national service. Will you be on drugs? The answer is no," he said.

"Even when you are done with your national service, and you want to join the military, police, or any other institution, you are also going to be tested on drugs. Will you still be on drugs? The answer is no," he added.

When asked whether the results of drug tests would be made available to prospective employers, the NACOC Deputy Director-General said the Commission supports sharing the information with organisations involved in the recruitment process.

"Oh yeah, we will share with you," he said.

He explained that employers would receive the results of applicants who undergo screening and make their own decisions.

"We let you know that these individuals that you brought to us or that we tested... this one is testing positive for this drug, this one is negative for this drug. Then you make your own decision," he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.