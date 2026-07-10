NACOC, GES strengthen school-based drug prevention in Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Promasidor Ghana, has organised a seminar for Guidance and Counselling Coordinators from Senior High Schools across the Eastern Region to strengthen school-based drug prevention.

The seminar, held in Koforidua, formed part of activities marking the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day), under the theme: “The World Drug Problem: Persisting Problems, New Challenges and Innovative Response.”

The programme brought together guidance and counselling coordinators from various Senior High Schools, who were taken through emerging drug trends, early warning signs of substance abuse, counselling and intervention strategies, referral mechanisms, and practical approaches to strengthening drug prevention initiatives in schools.

Addressing participants, the Eastern Regional Commander of NACOC, PNCO Philomina Obenewaa Sackar, said the growing challenge of substance abuse among young people requires a coordinated and proactive response from all sectors of society.

She noted that guidance and counselling coordinators occupy a unique and strategic position within educational institutions because they are often the first professionals to identify students experiencing behavioural, emotional, social, or drug-related challenges.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Strengthening School-Based Drug Prevention through Effective Guidance and Counselling,” PNCO Sackar stressed the importance of equipping educational professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to the evolving drug situation confronting the country's youth.

She further explained that NACOC believes effective drug prevention begins long before law enforcement becomes necessary.

“Prevention starts with awareness creation, education, early intervention, and the provision of appropriate support systems for vulnerable individuals. Schools remain one of the most effective platforms for delivering these interventions,” she said.

In a brief address, the Deputy Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Benjamin Narh, commended NACOC for organising the seminar to build the capacity of guidance and counselling coordinators in the region.

He warned that drug dealers are adopting increasingly sophisticated methods to conceal illicit substances by disguising them as everyday products commonly used by students.

According to him, substances such as cannabis are now being infused into products, including toffees, shito, and sobolo, making them more difficult to detect.

Mr Narh urged school authorities to remain vigilant and continuously update their knowledge to stay ahead of emerging trends in substance abuse to protect students.

The seminar was attended by the Eastern Regional Commander of NACOC, PNCO Philomina Obenewaa Sackar; the Deputy Eastern Regional Director of GES, Benjamin Narh; officers of NACOC; the Eastern Regional Head of Guidance and Counselling, Prince Justice Adusu; the New Juaben South Head of Guidance and Counselling, Richard Ayensu; and guidance and counselling coordinators from Senior High Schools across the region.

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