Democracy is under pressure globally, Ghana must strengthen inclusion — Goosie Tanoh

Presidential Adviser at the 24-Hour Economy Authority, Goosie Tanoh, has cautioned that the world is experiencing a profound political transformation marked by the retreat of democratic values, the rise of authoritarian leadership and growing instability, urging Ghanaians to remain committed to inclusive governance and peaceful coexistence.

Delivering the commemorative lecture during the 150th anniversary celebration of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, Mr Tanoh said the global political landscape is undergoing significant changes whose eventual outcome remains uncertain.

"We are in a world that is changing. It is unclear how it will settle," he told the audience, noting that emerging political trends across several regions should serve as a wake-up call for countries seeking to strengthen democratic institutions.

Mr Tanoh observed that a "new breed of strongmen" has emerged in parts of the world, citing developments in the United States, Russia and other countries as examples of a broader shift away from liberal democratic governance.

"We have a new breed of strongmen in the United States, in Russia and in other parts of the world, and it seems democracy is on the retreat," he said.

According to him, even Europe, long regarded as a bastion of democratic values, is witnessing political changes that challenge its established traditions.

"Even in the political culture of Europe, where we have always heard that they have a democratic tradition, we see new forms of right-wing ascension to power that are clearly committed to excluding vast numbers of people," he remarked.

Mr Tanoh said these developments underscore the importance of the theme under discussion, arguing that the issues confronting Ghana cannot be viewed in isolation from broader global events.

"This topic resonates not only for us in Ghana but also as an interpretation of a world that is unsettled, that is trying to find its balance in a context where there is war at home and abroad," he stated.

While acknowledging the devastating armed conflicts taking place in different parts of the world, Mr Tanoh stressed that the concept of "war at home" extends beyond conventional warfare.

"When I say war at home, I do not mean the kind of dramatic war we are seeing elsewhere. I am referring to violent upheavals within our own communities," he explained.

He pointed to recurring communal disturbances in areas such as Bawku and Sawla-Kalba, describing them as manifestations of internal conflict that threaten national cohesion and development.

Mr Tanoh noted that these conflicts, often rooted in longstanding disputes over chieftaincy and fuelled by entrenched ethnic divisions and historical grievances, continue to undermine peace and social harmony.

He warned that such violence should not be underestimated simply because it differs from conventional armed conflict witnessed in other parts of the world.

The Presidential Adviser emphasised that Ghana's democratic stability and national progress depend on addressing these internal tensions through dialogue, inclusive governance and a renewed commitment to justice and reconciliation.

Mr Tanoh urged Ghanaians to draw lessons from both global and domestic developments, stressing that safeguarding democracy requires constant vigilance, inclusion and a collective commitment to resolving conflicts peacefully.

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