LUV FM High School Debate: Opoku Ware and St. Hubert Seminary book quarterfinal spots

Audio By Carbonatix
Opoku Ware School and St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School have secured places in the quarterfinals of the 2026 LUV FM High School Debate after hard-fought victories in the Round of 16.
Opoku Ware School defeated New Edubiase SHS, while St. Hubert Seminary SHS narrowly edged Ibadur Rahman Academy.
The two contests produced intense exchanges as the schools battled to keep their championship ambitions alive.
Opoku Ware School, returning to the competition after a break, appeared determined to reclaim its place among the dominant schools in the annual debate, delivering a strong performance against New Edubiase SHS.
The contest centred on the motion: “Ghanaians are overly religious.”
Opoku Ware ultimately emerged victorious with 235 points against New Edubiase’s 214, booking its place in the quarterfinal stage.
In the sixth contest, St. Hubert Seminary SHS secured an even narrower victory over Ibadur Rahman Academy, winning 239–233 after a closely fought debate.
The two schools debated the motion: “The possibility of making a better life in Ghana is higher than going abroad.”
St. Hubert Seminary’s six-point victory was enough to secure its progression to the quarterfinals, ending Ibadur Rahman Academy’s campaign at the Round of 16.
The 2026 edition of the LUV FM Kel Charcoal High School Debate is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.
Latest Stories
-
‘I was born in South Africa’, says beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina facing legal bid to deport her
40 minutes
-
Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to UK
50 minutes
-
Ghana’s output expansion largely driven by labour, capital rather than innovation – Opoku-Afari
53 minutes
-
Ghana is ready for nuclear power adoption – Gov’t affirms
58 minutes
-
GJA@77: Media-government partnership vital to Ghana’s democracy – Shamima Muslim
1 hour
-
LUV FM High School Debate: Opoku Ware and St. Hubert Seminary book quarterfinal spots
1 hour
-
Stronger research, industry linkages needed to build a competitive digital economy – Deloitte Technology Senior Manager
1 hour
-
Economy experience high but unbalanced growth from mid-2000 to 2022 debt crisis – Former 1st Deputy Governor
2 hours
-
Tell Your Story: Political, business and industry leaders to share journey with young Ghanaians
2 hours
-
‘Gold cannot save you at 2am’ – Obuobia Darko challenges mining giants to invest in healthcare
2 hours
-
Wontumi’s incarceration will not stop his chairmanship bid – Palgrave
2 hours
-
Eurobond borrowings over 2007-2021 used for budget financing; Ghana borrowed US$15.59bn – Opoku-Afari
2 hours
-
Newborn baby found in dustbin at Kasoa Main Station toilet
2 hours
-
Ghanaian skincare brand KAEME wins DHL ESG Excellence Exporter of the Year award
3 hours
-
Ho Communique: Democracy Not for Sale
3 hours