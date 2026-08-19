Education

LUV FM High School Debate: Opoku Ware and St. Hubert Seminary book quarterfinal spots

Source: Clinton Yeboah  
  19 August 2026 9:37pm
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Opoku Ware School and St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School have secured places in the quarterfinals of the 2026 LUV FM High School Debate after hard-fought victories in the Round of 16.

Opoku Ware School defeated New Edubiase SHS, while St. Hubert Seminary SHS narrowly edged Ibadur Rahman Academy.

The two contests produced intense exchanges as the schools battled to keep their championship ambitions alive.

Opoku Ware School, returning to the competition after a break, appeared determined to reclaim its place among the dominant schools in the annual debate, delivering a strong performance against New Edubiase SHS.

The contest centred on the motion: “Ghanaians are overly religious.”

Opoku Ware ultimately emerged victorious with 235 points against New Edubiase’s 214, booking its place in the quarterfinal stage.

In the sixth contest, St. Hubert Seminary SHS secured an even narrower victory over Ibadur Rahman Academy, winning 239–233 after a closely fought debate.

The two schools debated the motion: “The possibility of making a better life in Ghana is higher than going abroad.”
St. Hubert Seminary’s six-point victory was enough to secure its progression to the quarterfinals, ending Ibadur Rahman Academy’s campaign at the Round of 16.

The 2026 edition of the LUV FM Kel Charcoal High School Debate is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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