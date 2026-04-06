Families flock to Luv FM Easter party at Rattray park in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
Kumasi is alive with Easter cheer as families converge on the Rattray Park for the much-anticipated annual Luv FM Family Party in the Park. The event, now a staple of the Ashanti regional capital’s festive calendar, brings together parents, children, and community members for a day of bonding, entertainment, and fun.
According to event organisers, patrons are queuing in high spirits, ready to enjoy the day’s activities. “We are thrilled to welcome families from across the region. Today is all about laughter, fun, and creating memorable moments together,” a spokesperson for Luv FM said on Sunday, April 5.
The family-oriented event features live music performances from popular local artists, playful activities for children, and a variety of food and refreshments. Attendees also have the chance to participate in community games and interactive sessions designed to foster unity and togetherness.
Luv FM’s Family Party in the Park has become a key feature of Easter celebrations in Kumasi, offering residents an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones outside the usual hustle of the city. The event also serves as a platform for promoting community cohesion and celebrating Ghanaian family values.
With the festival atmosphere in full swing, parents and children alike are enjoying the blend of entertainment, culture, and community spirit that the party promises each year.
Organisers expect thousands to attend throughout the day, marking another successful edition of the annual Easter gathering.
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