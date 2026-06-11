Motorists and pedestrians decry worsening encroachment on roads and pavements in Avenor

Road users in parts of Accra's Avenor and North Industrial Area are raising concerns over what they describe as the growing encroachment on road space, a situation they say is affecting traffic flow and putting lives at risk.

For many motorists and pedestrians who use the area daily, moving through the busy commercial enclave has become increasingly difficult as activities that take place away from the roadway continue to compete with traffic for space.

Across sections of the enclave, portions of road corridors have been taken up by broken-down vehicles, bicycle displays, livestock trading and other commercial activities, reducing the space available for the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The impact is most evident during busy periods when motorists are forced to slow down, navigate around obstructions, and, in some cases, take turns using portions of the road.

Residents say the situation has gradually worsened over the years, turning what was once a relatively smooth route into a congestion-prone stretch.

"It's very risky walking by the roadside because there is no space left on the pavement," said Aysha, an egg and pepper seller who lives in the area.

She attributed part of the problem to buses parked along sections of the road after returning from long-distance trips.

"Some of the buses take over parts of the pavement when they come back from their long journey,s and they are faulty. Sometimes it takes months before some of them are repaired," she said.

According to her, the obstruction affects both motorists and pedestrians.

"Sometimes the moving cars get congested in one place because it's difficult for them to move freely. It causes traffic and leaves pedestrians stranded because there's nowhere to pass, and we are even scared for our lives," she added.

The growing pressure on road space is also being driven by commercial activities operating close to the roadway.

One bicycle seller, who requested anonymity, defended the practice, saying displaying the bicycles along the roadside remains the most practical way to attract customers.

"There's no way or place we can showcase the bicycles unless we display them by the roadside on the pavement. That's what attracts more customers for us to get sales," he said.

The trader acknowledged that the pavement was originally meant for pedestrians but argued that business realities leave them with few alternatives.

"We have left a bit of space for people to pass, even though we know the pavement is meant for pedestrians. But business must go on," he added.

Livestock traders operating in the area also occupy portions of the road corridor with cattle and sheep.

One of the traders, Faisal, said the arrangement was largely for convenience and visibility.

"We keep the animals here because it is easier for customers to see them when they pass. We can't go anywhere because we've been doing this business here for a long time, and we have a lot of customers now. We'll lose them when we move," he explained.

"We acknowledge residents' plight, but they should also understand that this is business," he added.

While traders insist the locations are vital for sustaining their livelihoods, residents believe the growing encroachment is gradually affecting the primary purpose of the road.

Beyond congestion, road users fear the situation could create challenges during emergencies when quick access through the area may be required.

They are calling on authorities to take steps to restore order and protect public road space before the situation leads to a major incident.

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