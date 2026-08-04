Greater Accra Minister, Accra Mayor present Mahama’s Homowo donation to Ga Traditional Council

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, on Monday, August 3, presented assorted food items and beverages to the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama in support of this year's Homowo Festival.

The presentation ceremony, held ahead of the annual festival, formed part of the government's traditional gesture of goodwill to the Ga State as preparations gather momentum for one of Ghana's most significant cultural celebrations.

The donation comprised 119 bags of maize, 119 containers of palm oil, 30 bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label, 33 cartons of Castle Bridge, 19 cartons of schnapps, 130 cartons of beer, 81 cartons of Guinness, 83 cartons of Malta Guinness and 83 cartons of mineral water.

The Regional Minister and the Mayor were accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Alfred Allotey Gaisie, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Alfred Kotey Ashie, and other government officials.

Speaking after the presentation, Mrs Ocloo said the delegation had visited the Ga Traditional Council to convey President Mahama's goodwill and support to the Ga State ahead of this year's Homowo Festival.

She noted that Ga Mashie, regarded as the centre of the Homowo celebrations, had a responsibility to set the standard for the rest of the festivities.

"Ga Mashie, as the centre of the Homowo celebrations, should lead by example by promoting peace, cleanliness and responsible conduct," she said.

Mrs Ocloo added that the festival should serve as an opportunity for residents to uphold the values and traditions of the Ga people.

"The festival should provide an opportunity for residents to demonstrate respect for traditional values, leadership and the customs handed down by their forebears," she said.

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