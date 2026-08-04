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Big Ghun to lead mobile filmmaking workshops in Germany and Ghana

Source: Doreen Avio  
  4 August 2026 12:30pm
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Award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Big Ghun will lead mobile filmmaking workshops in Germany and Ghana, offering practical training in smartphone video production and editing.

The first workshop will be held at SAE Institute Hamburg on Thursday, 14th August, in collaboration with Revamp Management. It will focus on using smartphones for professional video production and editing, providing participants with practical training in mobile videography, storytelling, editing techniques and content creation.

The Germany session builds on a series of workshops Big Ghun has facilitated over the past few years. According to the organisers, he has trained more than 200 students and business owners, equipping them with practical digital content creation skills using mobile devices.

The announcement follows the filmmaker’s recent success at the Ghana Comedy Awards, where his feature film, Vibes The Movie, won the Best comedy movie of the year award.

Big Ghun also announced on his social media platforms that a second workshop will be held in Accra on Saturday, 12 September, at Jambo Spaces. The session is expected to provide similar hands-on training for aspiring filmmakers, content creators, entrepreneurs and members of the public interested in mobile video production and editing.

In recent years, the filmmaker has expanded his focus beyond film production into creative education, using workshops to share practical knowledge on accessible video production techniques as demand for digital content continues to grow.

The Hamburg workshop is scheduled for Thursday, 14 August, at SAE Institute Hamburg, while the Ghana edition will take place on Saturday, 12th September, at Jambo Spaces in Accra.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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