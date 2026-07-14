Big Ghun donates educational materials to Makye Israel School in second Bigg Save Project 

Award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker and content creator Big Ghun has returned to Makye Israel School with the second edition of his annual humanitarian initiative, the Bigg Save Project.

He donated laptops, an Apple desktop computer, books, pens, pencils, ceiling fans, drinks, snacks and several other learning materials aimed at improving the school’s learning environment at the school located at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The outreach, which took place on Friday, July 10, 2026, brought together celebrities, volunteers and supporters who joined forces to provide much-needed educational resources for both pupils and staff of the school.

In attendance were media personality Doreen Avio, actor Aaron Adatsi and Monica Awinbono Azitariga.

This marks the second major intervention by the Bigg Save Project at Makye Israel School. During the first visit, Big Ghun and a team of young volunteers repainted the entire school, giving the facility a fresh new look. Videos and photos of the filmmaker and the volunteers painting classrooms themselves quickly went viral on social media, earning widespread admiration and inspiring many young people to participate in community service.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s project was driven largely by public support. Big Ghun made an open appeal to his followers across his social media platforms, encouraging them to contribute to the cause. The response was overwhelming, with fans, friends and well-wishers donating generously to make the outreach a success.

Expressing his appreciation, Big Ghun thanked everyone who contributed to the project, describing the initiative as proof that collective effort can create meaningful change in communities.

“This project belongs to everyone who believed in it. Every donation, every share, and every helping hand made it possible to put smiles on these children’s faces. Together, we’ve shown that when a community comes together, real impact happens.”

Over the years, the Bigg Save Project has grown beyond a charitable exercise into a movement that promotes volunteerism, youth empowerment and improved access to education. Through the initiative, Big Ghun continues to use his influence not only as an award-winning filmmaker but also as a passionate advocate for social impact.

The project has earned praise for its consistency, with many already looking forward to its next edition as the Bigg Save Project continues to make a lasting difference in schools and communities across Ghana.

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